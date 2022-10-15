Brokers Offer Predictions for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Schneider Electric S.E.’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($158.16) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

