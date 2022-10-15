Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 44757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

