Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.13

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 3231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

