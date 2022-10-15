BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.1736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BW LPG Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities cut BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

