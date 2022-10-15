Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $60,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

