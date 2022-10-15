Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $7,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.