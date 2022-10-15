Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

COF opened at $95.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

