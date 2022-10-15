Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $47,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

