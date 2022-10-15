Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

