Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.