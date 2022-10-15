Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 885,700 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Price Performance

CPTN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Cepton has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $80.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cepton will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPTN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cepton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

