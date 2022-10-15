Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys 160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

