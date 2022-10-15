Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 7th Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 24,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

