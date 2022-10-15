Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,508.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,618.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,476.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

