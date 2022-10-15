CIBC Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$65.50.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$46.45 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$72.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$206.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

