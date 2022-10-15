CIBC Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.91.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 332.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.33.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

