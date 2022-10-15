CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
