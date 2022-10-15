Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 78,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21,017.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,436,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 208,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

