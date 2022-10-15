Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Stock Down 8.4 %

NET opened at $45.70 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.