CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £38,640 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Lennart Sten purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,689.22).

CLS Stock Up 1.4 %

CLI opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £529.09 million and a PE ratio of 429.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.92.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CLS

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.