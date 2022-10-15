CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $226.00 to $213.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CME Group traded as low as $168.47 and last traded at $170.81, with a volume of 66659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.71.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

