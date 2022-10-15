Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$102.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCA. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$108.57.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$77.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.04. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2056593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at C$5,476,979.90. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,476,979.90. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,759.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.