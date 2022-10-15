Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 278773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

