Comparing Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Lizhi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IAC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.08 $597.55 million ($11.89) -3.99 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.07 -$19.97 million $0.02 22.51

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

IAC has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IAC and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 9 0 3.00 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.26%. Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,677.78%. Given Lizhi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than IAC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05% Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06%

Summary

Lizhi beats IAC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lizhi

(Get Rating)

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.