ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $19.90 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $27.09.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.