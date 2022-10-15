ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $19.90 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

