Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

