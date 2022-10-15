Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) versus MetLife (NYSE:MET) Financial Survey

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corebridge Financial and MetLife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MetLife $71.08 billion 0.75 $6.55 billion $4.02 16.20

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 MetLife 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corebridge Financial and MetLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. MetLife has a consensus target price of $76.92, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than MetLife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A MetLife 5.26% 12.90% 1.01%

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. MetLife pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MetLife pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

MetLife beats Corebridge Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; and pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

