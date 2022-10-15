Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

