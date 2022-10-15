Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 267,800.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 764,441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $89,991,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,158,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

