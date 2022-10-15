Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading 4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50. The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.71. 148,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,079,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.43.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,825.74. In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74.

Crew Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$889.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.44.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.