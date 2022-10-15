Critical Analysis: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) vs. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 13.27% 8.86% 4.98%

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 2.75 $19.03 million $0.36 82.06 Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.35 $12.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Nuvera Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systemsAs of December 31, 2021, the company served 32,520 broadband connections and 17,216 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

