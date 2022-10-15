Critical Review: Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) versus Its Competitors

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 457.62%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its rivals.

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.21 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics rivals beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

