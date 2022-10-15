Critical Survey: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avantor and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 3 11 0 2.79 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 66.35%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

This table compares Avantor and Standard BioTools’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $7.39 billion 1.79 $572.60 million $0.93 21.05 Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.62 -$59.24 million ($2.11) -0.49

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avantor has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 8.27% 27.14% 7.18% Standard BioTools -145.56% -154.59% -21.73%

Summary

Avantor beats Standard BioTools on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

