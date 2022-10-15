CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

