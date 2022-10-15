Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $110.00. The company traded as low as $78.80 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 3250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown
Crown Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.
