CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $732,770,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

