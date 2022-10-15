Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Cummins Trading Down 2.3 %

CMI opened at $219.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.63 and its 200-day moving average is $207.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

