Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

CUBI stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.