Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $805,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

