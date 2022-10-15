Cwm LLC Acquires 7,897 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $152.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

