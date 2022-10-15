Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

