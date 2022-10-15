Cwm LLC Buys 812 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $26,416,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Landstar System by 153.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

