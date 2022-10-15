Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 340.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $207.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

