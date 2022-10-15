Cwm LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,529 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iRhythm Technologies worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $21,508,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $527,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

IRTC opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.