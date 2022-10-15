Cwm LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

DE opened at $357.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

