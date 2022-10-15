Cwm LLC Sells 35,255 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JFrog worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in JFrog by 54.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,820 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About JFrog



JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

