Cwm LLC Sells 63,251 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,251 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Eventbrite worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 107.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,074,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Down 3.3 %

Eventbrite stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.50. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

