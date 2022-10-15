Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.33% of Palomar worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.