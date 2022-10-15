D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 18,965 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Match Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

