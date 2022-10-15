D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,466 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

